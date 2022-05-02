Barings LLC Has $762,000 Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Barings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,339 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HAL. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 26.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 569,435 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after buying an additional 118,312 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Halliburton by 7.2% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 330,719 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 22,219 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 1,458.1% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Halliburton by 13.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 375,662 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 45,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Halliburton by 17.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,918,679 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $63,102,000 after purchasing an additional 443,638 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark Richard sold 16,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $540,941.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 27,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,172,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,698,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 286,790 shares of company stock valued at $11,033,166. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.58. 206,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,571,512. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.82.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on HAL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

