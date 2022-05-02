Barings LLC Invests $278,000 in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,619 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ciena by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,228,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,915,000 after buying an additional 267,539 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,980 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ciena by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,851 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ciena by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,852 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CIEN shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ciena in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

Shares of CIEN stock traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $55.77. 3,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.56. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.91 and a 200 day moving average of $63.56.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.14 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $271,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $225,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,786 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,796 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

