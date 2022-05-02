Barings LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Barings LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 740,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,961,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 39.8% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 529,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,137,000 after buying an additional 150,700 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 459,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,204,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $16,720,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 266,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,889,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,394. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $51.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.70.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.