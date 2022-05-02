Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Short Interest Up 38.0% in April

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the March 31st total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several brokerages have commented on BTDPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 861 ($10.97) to GBX 832 ($10.60) in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 870 ($11.09) to GBX 710 ($9.05) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barratt Developments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.20) to GBX 780 ($9.94) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Barratt Developments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $584.25.

Shares of BTDPY opened at $12.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.94. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $22.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.2569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.77%.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

