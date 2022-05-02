Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.32

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.32 and last traded at $12.47, with a volume of 751136 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.35.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BASFY shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Basf from €62.00 ($65.16) to €64.00 ($67.26) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Basf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. HSBC upgraded Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Basf from €72.00 ($75.67) to €62.00 ($65.16) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Basf has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.93.

The firm has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Basf ( OTCMKTS:BASFY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Basf had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $22.62 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Basf Se will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.6673 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. Basf’s payout ratio is currently 44.38%.

Basf Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BASFY)

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

