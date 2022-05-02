Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BAX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Baxter International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.62.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $71.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.30. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $69.72 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Baxter International will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $305,600.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,356.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Baxter International by 252.8% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

