Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decrease of 42.6% from the March 31st total of 46,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLPH shares. Brookline Capital Management dropped their target price on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Brookline Capital Acquisition dropped their target price on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of BLPH traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,811. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.65.

Bellerophon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.15. Equities research analysts predict that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.13% of Bellerophon Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

