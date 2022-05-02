BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Receives $31.44 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.44.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth $108,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth $453,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth $1,216,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth $474,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.09. 10,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,035. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.18. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The company has a market cap of $820.15 million, a PE ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.96.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $306.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

