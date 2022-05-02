Belt Finance Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $148,734.00 (BELT)

Belt Finance (BELT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last week, Belt Finance has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Belt Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002869 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Belt Finance has a total market capitalization of $10.52 million and approximately $148,734.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00038358 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,784.73 or 0.07252798 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00037534 BTC.

About Belt Finance

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

