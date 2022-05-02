Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Benson Hill Inc. is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc., formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BHIL. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Benson Hill in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Benson Hill from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Benson Hill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

BHIL traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.75. 742,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,635. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.85. Benson Hill has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $43.72 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Benson Hill will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,708,000. Tao Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,654,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $428,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in Benson Hill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

