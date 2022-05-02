Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Short Interest Update

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the March 31st total of 1,500,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 446,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Berry by 16.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Berry by 24.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,518 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 14,189 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Berry by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 50,986 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Berry by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,432 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,085,000 after buying an additional 242,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Berry by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

BRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Berry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,302. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.60. Berry has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.65 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Berry had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $208.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Berry will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently -119.99%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

