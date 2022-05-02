BetterBetting Hits Market Capitalization of $232.69 Million (BETR)

BetterBetting (BETR) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded flat against the dollar. BetterBetting has a market cap of $232.69 million and approximately $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BetterBetting coin can currently be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BetterBetting Profile

BetterBetting (CRYPTO:BETR) is a coin. It launched on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetterBetting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BetterBetting using one of the exchanges listed above.

