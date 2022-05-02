Beyond Finance Market Capitalization Hits $14.09 Million (BYN)

Beyond Finance (BYN) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beyond Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.09 million and $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00038458 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,804.28 or 0.07292924 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000172 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00038178 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

