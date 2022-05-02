BIDR (BIDR) Market Capitalization Reaches $15.42 Million

BIDR (BIDR) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 1st. One BIDR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BIDR has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. BIDR has a total market cap of $15.42 million and approximately $24.08 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BIDR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00040110 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,837.52 or 0.07344013 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000185 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00041946 BTC.

BIDR Profile

BIDR’s launch date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BIDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BIDR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.