Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Big 5 Sporting Goods has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $0.300-$0.400 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $273.36 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 38.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

NASDAQ BGFV opened at $14.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.39. The company has a market cap of $321.52 million, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.79. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $47.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BGFV shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 7,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $128,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 25,083 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 13,490 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $662,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,131,000 after acquiring an additional 46,199 shares during the period. 51.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

