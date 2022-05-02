Big Digital Shares (BDS) Trading 24.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Big Digital Shares (BDS) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Big Digital Shares has a total market cap of $101,244.10 and approximately $829.00 worth of Big Digital Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Big Digital Shares has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar. One Big Digital Shares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00040089 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,841.94 or 0.07363881 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000184 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00042402 BTC.

Big Digital Shares Profile

Big Digital Shares’ total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Big Digital Shares’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Big Digital Shares Coin Trading

