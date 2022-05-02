BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.21

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.21 and last traded at $9.49, with a volume of 18148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.09.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.28.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $47.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $123,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 171.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,921,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,900 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $1,506,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 560,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,764,000 after purchasing an additional 51,030 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $163,000. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

