BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Stock Price Up 3.9%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $145.00 and last traded at $144.24. Approximately 2,983 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,974,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.78.

BNTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $339.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of BioNTech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $200.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.59.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.14. The company has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.44 by $4.74. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.20% and a return on equity of 142.70%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was up 1501.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 34.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.5342 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

