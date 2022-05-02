Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Trading Down 5.2%

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.41 and last traded at $11.41. Approximately 3,517 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 183,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BVS shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Bioventus in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bioventus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bioventus from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bioventus from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.21. The firm has a market cap of $831.88 million, a P/E ratio of -68.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Bioventus had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $130.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 16,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $179,219.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 148,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,577.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Nosenzo sold 65,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $733,508.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,323.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,807 shares of company stock valued at $934,645 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Bioventus during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Bioventus during the 4th quarter worth $2,675,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Bioventus by 418.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 27,465 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bioventus by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,815,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,301,000 after buying an additional 1,081,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bioventus during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

