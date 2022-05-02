Birdchain (BIRD) 1-Day Volume Hits $1,210.00

Birdchain (BIRD) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. During the last week, Birdchain has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Birdchain has a market cap of $113,606.68 and $1,210.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Birdchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Birdchain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00101646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00029428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Birdchain Profile

BIRD is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,797,494 coins. Birdchain’s official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io . Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com . The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Birdchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Birdchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Birdchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Birdchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Birdchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.