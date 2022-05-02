Bitcoin Gold Reaches Market Cap of $494.81 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $494.81 million and $5.77 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $28.25 or 0.00073361 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.34 or 0.00320282 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00078896 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006710 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

