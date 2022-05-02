Bitcoin Private Price Reaches $2.59 on Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $12.41 million and $620.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $2.59 or 0.00006710 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.33 or 0.00319075 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00073343 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00078413 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000065 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

