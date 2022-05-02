BitGreen Reaches Market Capitalization of $751,382.81 (BITG)

BitGreen (BITG) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, BitGreen has traded flat against the dollar. BitGreen has a market capitalization of $751,382.81 and approximately $8,573.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitGreen coin can now be purchased for $0.0629 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002027 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.29 or 0.00156120 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00030388 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00017963 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.53 or 0.00322484 BTC.

About BitGreen

BITG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_ . BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

BitGreen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

