Bitspawn Market Capitalization Tops $2.41 Million (SPWN)

Bitspawn (SPWN) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Bitspawn has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $115,720.00 worth of Bitspawn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitspawn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitspawn has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00038515 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,788.64 or 0.07210992 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000178 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00039132 BTC.

Bitspawn Profile

Bitspawn’s total supply is 1,955,549,971 coins and its circulating supply is 514,118,905 coins. The Reddit community for Bitspawn is https://reddit.com/r/Bitspawn . Bitspawn’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitspawn

