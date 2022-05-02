BitWhite (BTW) Reaches Market Capitalization of $75,284.03

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 1st. BitWhite has a market cap of $75,284.03 and $43,569.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitWhite has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitWhite coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005473 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitWhite

BitWhite (CRYPTO:BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

Buying and Selling BitWhite

