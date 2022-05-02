Black Mammoth Metals Co. (CVE:BMM) Director Buys C$33,321.00 in Stock

Black Mammoth Metals Co. (CVE:BMM – Get Rating) Director Dustin Christopher Henderson bought 191,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,323,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$404,333.02.

CVE BMM remained flat at $C$0.18 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 206,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,325. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15. Black Mammoth Metals Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.08 and a 12 month high of C$0.22.

About Black Mammoth Metals (Get Rating)

Black Mammoth Metals Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper properties. Its flagship project is the Blanco Creek mineral property, which comprises 40 unpatented federal lode claims and 3 historic underground mines located in central Idaho.

