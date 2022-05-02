Black Mammoth Metals Co. (CVE:BMM) Director Buys C$33,321.00 in Stock

Black Mammoth Metals Co. (CVE:BMM – Get Rating) Director Dustin Christopher Henderson bought 191,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,323,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$404,333.02.
CVE BMM remained flat at $C$0.18 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 206,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,325. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15. Black Mammoth Metals Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.08 and a 12 month high of C$0.22.
