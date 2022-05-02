BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Short Interest Down 37.9% in April

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the March 31st total of 139,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at about $132,000.

NYSE:FRA traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,915. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average of $13.36. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $14.46.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.0667 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund (Get Rating)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

