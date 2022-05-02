BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,033,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 520.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BLK traded down $8.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $616.45. The company had a trading volume of 39,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,230. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $717.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $826.09. The stock has a market cap of $93.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $623.22 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.00.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BlackRock (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.