BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, an increase of 61.8% from the March 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BLW stock opened at $14.00 on Monday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $17.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average is $15.57.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.
