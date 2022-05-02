BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, an increase of 61.8% from the March 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BLW stock opened at $14.00 on Monday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $17.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average is $15.57.

Get BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLW. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 154.2% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 94,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 57,050 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 18.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 7.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 10,441 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,251,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,563,000 after acquiring an additional 147,218 shares during the period.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.