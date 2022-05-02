BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, an increase of 59.1% from the March 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of MUJ opened at $12.56 on Monday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $16.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. purchased 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $50,336.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUJ. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 9,399 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

