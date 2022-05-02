BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $621.34

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $621.34 and last traded at $624.30, with a volume of 2459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $624.68.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $905.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $880.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $717.35 and its 200-day moving average is $826.09. The firm has a market cap of $94.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,487,726,000 after acquiring an additional 217,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,986,873,000 after acquiring an additional 192,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,288,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,010,396,000 after acquiring an additional 71,631 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 28,992.4% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837,486 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,958,217,000 after acquiring an additional 10,968 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

