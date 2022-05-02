Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,864,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $333,275,000 after acquiring an additional 21,083 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 7,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 17,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $1,825,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,044 shares of company stock worth $1,184,929 and sold 1,111,452 shares worth $69,334,658. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BX traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.15. The company had a trading volume of 123,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,832,196. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.75 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.61 and its 200-day moving average is $126.71. The company has a market capitalization of $71.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.02%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Blackstone from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.73.

Blackstone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.