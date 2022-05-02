Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bluestone Resources stock opened at $1.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53. Bluestone Resources has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $1.79.

About Bluestone Resources

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Blanco gold project and the Mita geothermal project located in Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

