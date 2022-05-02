BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the March 31st total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
NYSE:DSM traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,617. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.98. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $8.59.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%.
About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund (Get Rating)
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.
