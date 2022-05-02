BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the March 31st total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NYSE:DSM traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,617. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.98. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $8.59.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Management Solutions LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $457,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 202,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 310,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 42,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund (Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.