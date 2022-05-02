Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given New $193.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Susquehanna Bancshares from $243.00 to $193.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BA. Cowen reduced their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Langenberg & Company initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Boeing from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $231.38.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $148.84 on Thursday. Boeing has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $258.40. The company has a market cap of $87.87 billion, a PE ratio of -18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.42 and its 200 day moving average is $200.49.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 1,427.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

