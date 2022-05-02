BonFi Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges (BNF)

BonFi (BNF) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, BonFi has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One BonFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BonFi has a total market capitalization of $326,908.80 and $168,707.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BonFi Profile

BNF is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. The official website for BonFi is bon.finance . BonFi’s official message board is medium.com/bonfiorg . The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

Buying and Selling BonFi

