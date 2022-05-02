BOOM (BOOM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $75,039.00

BOOM (BOOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 1st. In the last week, BOOM has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. BOOM has a market cap of $2.70 million and $75,039.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOOM coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BOOM

BOOM (BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 966,998,954 coins and its circulating supply is 777,968,221 coins. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

