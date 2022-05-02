BOOM Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BOOM)

BOOM (BOOM) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One BOOM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BOOM has traded down 0% against the US dollar. BOOM has a market cap of $2.69 million and $73,929.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM (BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 966,998,954 coins and its circulating supply is 777,968,221 coins. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

