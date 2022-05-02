Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Acquired by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 221.7% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on BXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.36.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $117.60 on Monday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.20 and a 1-year high of $133.11. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.49 and a 200-day moving average of $119.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.66%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

