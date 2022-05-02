Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,614,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 205,155 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.11% of Boston Scientific worth $68,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 19.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 489,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,254,000 after buying an additional 78,814 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 8.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 86.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,651,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,219,000 after buying an additional 2,618,098 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 36.8% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 18,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $31,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 13,167 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $568,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,743 shares of company stock worth $5,294,188 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.65. 81,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,133,952. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.92. The stock has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.45, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.83.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BSX. Raymond James cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

