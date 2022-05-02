BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) Short Interest Down 28.6% in April

BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,960,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BOXS opened at $0.01 on Monday. BoxScore Brands has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.

About BoxScore Brands

BoxScore Brands, Inc, a renewable energy company, focuses on the extraction, refining, manufacture, and distribution of precious technical minerals. Its project consists of 100 Federal mineral rights across 2040 acres of Federal land, including 7 existing wells, located in Eastern Utah. The company was formerly known as U-Vend, Inc and changed its name to BoxScore Brands, Inc in February 2018.

