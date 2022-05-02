Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $3.00 on Thursday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $4.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of -0.04.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.
About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.
