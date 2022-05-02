Braveheart Resources (CVE:BHT) Shares Down 17.6%

Braveheart Resources Inc. (CVE:BHT – Get Rating) was down 17.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 561,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 190% from the average daily volume of 193,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.45 target price on shares of Braveheart Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$15.68 million and a PE ratio of -2.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09.

Braveheart Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for precious metals primarily in Canada. It explores for gold, copper, nickel, platinum, palladium, and silver deposits. The company's principal project is the Bull River Mine located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia.

