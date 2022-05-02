BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Shares Gap Down to $14.90

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.90, but opened at $14.40. BRC shares last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 3,071 shares.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BRC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James cut BRC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on BRC in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of BRC in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of BRC from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.74.
About BRC (NYSE:BRCC)
BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.
