BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Shares Gap Down to $14.90

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.90, but opened at $14.40. BRC shares last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 3,071 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BRC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James cut BRC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on BRC in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of BRC in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of BRC from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Get BRC alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BRC stock. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRC Inc. ( NYSE:BRCC Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

About BRC (NYSE:BRCC)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.