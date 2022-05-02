BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.26

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.26 and last traded at $8.31, with a volume of 12641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BRSP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BrightSpire Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.95.

BrightSpire Capital ( NYSE:BRSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 75.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. This is a boost from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRSP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in BrightSpire Capital by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 1,698.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

