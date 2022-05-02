Brokerages Anticipate Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Denny’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.15. Denny’s posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,200%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Denny’s.
Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $107.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.88 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 19.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Denny’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Denny’s by 220.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Denny’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:DENN traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,506. The company has a market cap of $809.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.62. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $19.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.93.
About Denny’s (Get Rating)
Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.
