Brokerages Anticipate First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 2nd, 2022

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHBGet Rating) will report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.46. First Hawaiian posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHBGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 36.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Compass Point lowered First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FHB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $23.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.11. First Hawaiian has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $31.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.49%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

