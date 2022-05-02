Brokerages Anticipate Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.45. Hudson Pacific Properties also posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hudson Pacific Properties.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

HPP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.35.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $23.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -833.26%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HPP. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 242,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 36,743 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 453.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 939,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,685,000 after purchasing an additional 770,003 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

