Brokerages Anticipate WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHFGet Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.41. WhiteHorse Finance posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHFGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 41.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Hovde Group cut WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.50 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of WHF stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.46. 1,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,455. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $335.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.93%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 5.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. 13.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment business development company specializing in originating senior secured loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. It invests in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

