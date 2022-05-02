Brokerages Expect Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $880.73 Million

Brokerages expect Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) to announce sales of $880.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Bread Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $916.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $854.05 million. Bread Financial posted sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bread Financial will report full year sales of $3.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $4.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $4.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bread Financial.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.01). Bread Financial had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Bread Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

NYSE:BFH traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,649. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.12. Bread Financial has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $128.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.80%.

Bread Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

