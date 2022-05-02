Brokerages Expect Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $880.73 Million

Posted by on May 2nd, 2022

Brokerages expect Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFHGet Rating) to announce sales of $880.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Bread Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $916.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $854.05 million. Bread Financial posted sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bread Financial will report full year sales of $3.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $4.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $4.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bread Financial.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFHGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.01). Bread Financial had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Bread Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

NYSE:BFH traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,649. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.12. Bread Financial has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $128.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.80%.

Bread Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bread Financial (BFH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH)

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.